NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — If you plan to be in the Hamptons next weekend, be sure to check out Dan’s Taste of Two Forks.

The premier food and wine celebration, where you can enjoy fabulous food and cocktails while raising money for charity, is back for its ninth year.

You can buy tickets at danstasteofsummer.com.

Stephan Bogardus, executive chef at the Halyard in Greenport, stopped by to share his recipe for crab and summer bean salad with housemade cashew “butter.”

Crab and Summer Bean Salad

Ingredients:

  • 1 Cup Summer Beans
  • ½ Pound Jumbo Lump Crabmeat
  • 1 Tablespoon Harissa
  • 4 Tablespoons Cashew “Butter”
  • Chopped Cilantro for Taste
  • Lime for Taste

Directions:

  • In a small bowl spoon out the cashew butter
  • In a large mixing bowl combine the crab, beans and harissa.
  • Place on top of the cashew “butter” and finish with some cilantro and lime juice. Enjoy!

Housemade Cashew “Butter”

Ingredients:

  • 2 Cups Roasted Salted Cashew
  • 1 cup Water
  • 1 Teaspoon Vanilla Extract
  • ½ Teaspoon Cinnamon
  • 1 Tablespoon Sherry Vinegar

Directions:

  • Assemble all your ingredients
  • In a Vita-Prep or home blender combine half the number of cashews and all the other ingredients and purée on high speed until smooth. Adding half the cashews at first will make sure the cashew “butter” will be smooth
  • Incorporate the additional cashews to reach the desired viscosity
  • Taste and adjust seasoning as needed

