MORICHES, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Two people were rescued after two boats collided off Long Island on Saturday.

It happened around 7:15 p.m. in Moriches Inlet.

Two people were rescued after two boats collided off Long Island on July 13, 2019. (Credit: Suffolk County Police Department)

Suffolk County officials say marine bureau officers were sent to the area for a call about a boat in distress.

According to police, a 34-foot Cabo boat crashed into a 16-foot center console HSX boat. The driver and passenger of the HSX jumped into the water right before the crash.

The officers found the man and woman in the water and pulled them to safety. Both were taken to a local medical center for treatment. Their injuries are not life-threatening.

The operator of the Cabo told officers he did not see the smaller boat due to sun glare. He and his three passengers were not injured in the crash.

