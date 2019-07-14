



— A crackdown on illegal immigrants facing deportation is expected to start in New York and at least nine other cities across the country Sunday.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has said the city will not help Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in making arrests.

Advocates are coaching immigrants on their rights, including not to respond if agents knock on the door unless they show a warrant signed by a judge.

President Donald Trump has said they’re focused on deporting criminals, including MS-13 gang members.

Protesters gathered in Battery Park on Saturday to denounce the raids.

“We will fight your right to remain at home because you are home in this city, New York City,” Anthony Enriquez, with Catholic Charities Community Services, said.

On Saturday, de Blasio tweeted he had received “reports of attempted but reportedly unsuccessful ICE enforcement actions in Sunset Park and Harlem.”

The mayor is urging concerned residents to call 311 to receive free immigration legal help.