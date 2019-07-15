Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A grandmother was arrested at LaGuardia Airport on Monday after Transportation Security Administration officers found a loaded handgun in her luggage.
The TSA says the North Carolina woman was traveling with two of her grandchildren.
Officers spotted the gun when her suitcase went through a checkpoint X-ray machine.
According to the TSA, the gun was loaded with six bullets, including one in the chamber.
The woman allegedly said she had borrowed the bag and didn’t know there was a gun inside.
Port Authority Police arrested the woman on weapons charges.
The TSA says this was the sixth firearm detected at LaGuardia Airport checkpoints so far this year. Last year, TSA officers stopped only two guns at the airport.