By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Monday morning everybody! The beautiful summer weather we enjoyed over the weekend will continue today. Expect blue skies throughout the day with very low humidity and temps in the mid 80s – right where we should be in mid July.
Tuesday will be a bit more sticky with a high near 90 and a few late day clouds, but things stay dry for most folks. The next rain chance arrives Wednesday afternoon along with surging humidity and even more heat, and a better risk on Thursday associated with Tropical Storm Barry’s remnants.
Then our focus turns to what could be the first official heat wave of the summer as temps soar into the low & mid 90s…stay tuned!