



Amazon ‘s annual “Prime Day” is underway Monday, offering two days of ongoing sales from the online retail giant.

Other retailers are also offering deep discounts to entice shoppers, reports CBS2’s Alex Denis.

Now in its fifth year, the Prime Day shopping spree rivals Black Friday and Cyber Monday, according to Slickdeals.net’s Trae Bodge.

“Amazon moved more than a 100 million items last year on Amazon Prime Day, which I mean, you can’t even get your head around,” he said.

Shopping experts say Prime Day is so popular, it could someday be one of the biggest days on the entire retail calendar.

The sale, available to only those who pay to be in the company’s Prime program, has seen such success the retail giant expanded the event to two days this year, July 15 and July 16.

It’s projected Amazon will rake in close to $6 billion this year, prompting other retailers to step up and slash prices.

“Basically everyone is getting in on the game now, it is a real two day event,” said Bodge.

Among those competitors offering deep discounts online:

Target has its “Deal Days” running at the same time, advertising door buster deals on everything from homegoods to beauty.

Walmart will offer savings on Walmart.com through Wednesday, touting summer’s hottest rollbacks available to everyone.

For both, delivery is free if you spend 35 dollars or more.

Ebay has a “crash sale” Monday that’s some ribbing about Amazon’s server problems last year. Shipping is free.

With so much to choose from – how do you know what’s the best buy?

“The kind of deals you want to be looking for is something in the 30 to 40 percent off range, which is substantial,” said Bodge. “So great if you’re looking for a big ticket item, say an appliance or TV.”

One more tip: If you have a favorite store not mentioned, check online.