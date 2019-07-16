



Financier Jeffrey Epstein made a deal to plea to a lesser sex charge in 2008.

The new 2019 charges allege an Upper East Side home was a used to recruit underage girls for sex acts.

U.S. attorneys say a search found nude photos of minors in home.

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — One of Jeffrey Epstein’s accusers is urging other women to speak out against the wealthy financier as authorities prosecute him on sex charges.

Courtney Wild told reporters Tuesday that Epstein “will never stop sexually abusing children until he is in jail.”

Wild’s remarks came a day after she urged a federal judge to deny Epstein bail. Wild said Epstein started sexually abusing her when she was 14 in Palm Beach, Florida.

Epstein has pleaded not guilty to conspiracy and sex trafficking charges brought by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan. Wild’s accusations are not part of that indictment.

Epstein’s attorneys have argued that the new charges should not have been filed because he signed a non-prosecution agreement with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Miami years ago.

On Monday, Epstein was told he will have to wait to find out if he will make bail in his current sex trafficking case.

READ: U.S. v. Jeffrey Epstein Indictment (PDF)

Epstein pleaded not guilty last week to charges he abused minors.

A federal judge said Monday he has not decided if Epstein deserves bail. Epstein is accused of recruiting and abusing dozens of underage girls in his $77 million New York mansion and his Florida home in the early 2000s.

WATCH: U.S. Attorney Describes Sex Trafficking Case Against Jeffrey Epstein

According to the indictment unsealed last week, “in order to maintain and increase his supply of victims Epstein also paid victims to recruit additional girls.”

On Friday, prosecutors told the judge several more alleged victims had recently come forward, and they say Epstein may have tried to influence witnesses who might have information against him. For those reasons, prosecutors considered Epstein dangerous and flight risk, but his lawyers argued that he should be able to await trial at his Manhattan mansion with electronic monitoring.

Epstein’s lawyers say he hasn’t committed crimes since pleading guilty to charges of soliciting a minor for prostitution in Florida in 2008. The judge is expected to make his decision Thursday.

In the 2008 case, Epstein received a sentence of 13 months and a deal to avoid federal prosecution. The handling of that case led to the resignation Friday of Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta, who oversaw the plea deal while he was the U.S. Attorney in Florida.

