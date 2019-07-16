Comments
HAMPTION BAYS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A nine-foot anaconda has been found on Long Island after escaping from its owner’s property and getting loose into the community.
The Suffolk County SPCA announced the giant serpent – named Bertha – had been tracked down, hours after starting a frantic search in Hampton Bays.
Experts say that the snake is not poisonous, but could have bitten someone if it felt frightened.
According to SPCA officials, Bertha was found by her owner while he was driving.
“Bertha slithered out from under the dash… The owner felt tugging on the seat belt. When he looked down, there was Bertha. She was well hidden under the dash even though the van was thoroughly searched,” the SPCA said Tuesday night.