



A public hearing will be held this morning in Manhattan to discuss the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey’s proposed fare hikes.

Last month, the agency laid out plans to raise tolls at bridge and tunnels and increase fares on PATH service and the trains to John F. Kennedy and Newark Liberty international airports. It also wants to apply a $4 surcharge to app-based car services when they pick up riders at New York City-area airport.

Under the proposal, tolls at the George Washington Bridge, Lincoln and Holland tunnels and outerbridge crossings would increase by $1. EZPass discounts would be reduced by 25 cents.

For PATH riders, a 10-day SmartLink card would rise from $25 to $26. A 30-day unlimited card would go from $106 to $110.25.

The AirTrain fee to JFK Airport would increase from $5 to $7.75, and a $4 fee would be added for all taxi and ride-sharing pick-ups and drop-offs at area airports, similar to fees charged at airports in Los Angeles and Washington, D.C.

The New York Taxi Workers Alliance said it will ask its 22,000 drivers to strike if the plan is approved.

The money would be used to pay for long-planned improvements at JFK, Newark and LaGuardia airports, as well as new projects, like increasing capacity and reducing delays on PATH trains.

A final vote is set for September. Today is the first of six hearings.

Hearing #1 July 16, 8 a.m. 4 WTC 23rd Floor, 150 Greenwich St., New York, NY 10007

Hearing #2 July 17, 8 a.m. 2 Montgomery 3rd Floor, 2 Montgomery St., Jersey City, NJ 07302

Hearing #3 July 18, 7 p.m EWR Terminal One Redevelopment Outreach Office 79 West Jersey St, Elizabeth, NJ 07202

Hearing #4 July 22, 7 p.m. College of Staten Island Williamson Theatre, 2800 Victory Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10314

Hearing #5 July 29, 7 p.m. Hilton Hasbrouck Heights 650 Terrace Ave, Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604

Hearing #6 July 30, 7 p.m. JFK Building 14 3rd Floor, Building 14, Jamaica, NY 11430



