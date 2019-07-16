CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)Virtual reality could help save real lives on the beach.

A virtual reality program simulates what it’s like to be caught in a rip current. (Credit: CBS2)

Swimming out of rip current can sometimes be easier said than done, but virtual reality at the beach is helping people experience that first hand, safely.

Hofstra University professor Dr. Jase Bernhardt is working with special virtual reality software that simulates what it is like to be caught in a rip current, hoping it helps people figure out how to navigate safely out of one.

He did this years ago with software that simulates hurricanes. Thanks to a grant, he was able to expand it to beach safety.

His team has set up shop at Point Lookout beach and is inviting young people to try out the equipment.

A virtual reality program simulates what it’s like to be caught in a rip current. (Credit: CBS2)

They are hoping by going through the experience, these teens and adults will come away with the knowledge of what to do if they are ever really caught in a rip current.

“Rip currents typically on the Atlantic beaches around New York, there’s one or even multiple rip current fatalities in most given beach seasons, and many throughout the U.S., sometimes 50-100 in a given year, and obviously this is just very easily preventable,” Bernhardt said.

The simulation will be set up at Point Lookout beach all summer long. They also plan on taking it to the Hamptons.

