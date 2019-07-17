NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police say they’re searching for a sexual predator in the Bronx.
Authorities released a sketch of the suspect early Wednesday morning.
He’s accused of groping three girls and attacking another woman over the last five months. The crimes seem to be getting increasingly violent in nature.
In the first incident on March 24, police said tried to touch a 16-year-old girl’s buttocks.
Then on May 20, he allegedly grabbed a 15-year-old girl’s buttocks and breast.
On June 22, police said he punched a 16-year-old girl in the face and then grabbed her buttocks and breast.
In the most recent incident on July 3, he allegedly put his hands around a 22-year-old woman’s neck and tried to pull her into his vehicle.
Police said they’re searching for a Hispanic man, 25 to 35 years old, 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall, weighing 160 pounds.
Anyone with information about the crime spree is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.