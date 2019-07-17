



– While most people are trying to slow the aging process, dozens of celebrities have been posting what they’ll look like in a few decades with FaceApp.

The technology is leading many to question if it’s a danger to your privacy, reports CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge.

Thousands of people have been trying out FaceApp that adds filters to your photos and uses artificial intelligence that can make you look decades older.

“I kind of look just like my grandpa,” said Caesar Palotta.

“I definitely looked like my grandmother from my father’s side,” said Stephanie Garcia.

It’s gone viral ever since dozens of celebrities like the Jonas Brothers posted a picture saying “when you take a trip to the year 3000.”

NBA star Lebron James showed his future self, and Carrie Underwood posted “everybody’s doing it.”

Privacy concerns have been growing about the popular photo app that is developed partly in Russia, concerns that FaceApp could be using your photos without your permission.

“You really don’t know if that information is being sold or used,” said Palotta.

CNET reporter Alfred Ng says it’s no riskier than using Facebook Instagram, or Snapchat.

“This app is no more concerning than most apps that access your photos,” he said.

FaceApp’s terms of service says that while they do not claim ownership of any user content that you post, signing up does grant the company license to use your content – a fair warning that you should consider for all apps collecting data on your phone, says Ng.

“They provide one service and then do something else with it,” said Ng. “If you have a weather app on your phone, that takes your location data in real time and sells it to third parties.”

“Definitely aware what I post on there, but it’s kind of inevitable keep everything about us a secret,” said Garcia.

“Our information is already out there,” said Sam Zawalunow. “Everybody has social media, I just think it’s part of life.”

Ng says you can still go ahead and take your fun photo, but if you are worried about how your picture might be used, the easiest step you can take is just to delete the app.

Tech experts say users should always read the fine print when downloading a new app, and check if the app location sharing is on or off.

