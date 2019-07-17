



– The NYPD is searching for an attacker who police say tried to rape a woman overnight in her own home in Corona.

Police sources say it was a stranger who forced his way into a woman’s apartment in Corona, reports CBS2’s Andrea Grymes.

Detectives walked in and out of the building where police say a 74-year-old woman was nearly raped inside her home.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. near 108th Street and 38th Avenue.

Police sources say a stranger knocked on the woman’s door, and when she answered, he forced his way inside.

Investigators say he hit her over the head with a glass bottle, dragged her to a bedroom, put a towel around her neck and face and attempted to rape her.

Stunned neighbors say the victim has lived here for years.

“She has no problems with anyone in the building,” said building resident Emelinda Tejada.

Police sources say the suspect got away without taking anything and the woman was not seriously injured.

“It’s terrible,” said building super Tom Sideris. “Never had a problem with this building before. Doors are locked always. We have cameras all around.”

Police are now searching those cameras and any others in the area for surveillance video of the suspect.

He’s described as a Hispanic man, about 30 to 35 years old, around 5-foot, 6 inches, 170 pounds, last seen wearing a gray shirt and pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682), logging onto the Crime stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enterings TIP577.