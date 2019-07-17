FAIRFIELD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) – Powerful storms across the Tri-state area are being blamed widespread flooding, stranded drivers, and at least one death.

Police in Fairfield, Connecticut say a large tree limb fell onto a car Wednesday night, killing a 21-year-old man behind the wheel.

Authorities say Jarrod Marotto of Southington was transported to St. Vincent’s Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. Marotto was reportedly driving on Park Avenue when a tree was struck by lightning and fell onto his car roof.

In New Jersey, downpours left many drivers facing dangerous conditions.

Flooding inundated usually busy roadways, leaving many stranded.

CBS2’s Valerie Castro reports that both directions of the Garden State Parkway in Irvington were shut down for a short time Wednesday evening when rain flooded the roadway

Drivers found themselves unable to navigate through a low lying area underneath 18th Avenue in Irvington. Tow trucks were called in after drivers were left helpless on the side of the road.

In Jersey City, cars were left stranded in several inches of water, after the rain pummeled the area of Sip and West Side Avenues.

“I was just driving and I thought I could make it and I actually wasn’t able to. My car’s too short,” Manuel Izurieta said.

In Kearny, massive flames and smoke filled the air when a landfill caught fire. The cause is thought to be weather-related after lightning flashed across the sky.

The Garden State Parkway was back running smoothly late Wednesday night.

In New York, CBS2’s Ali Bauman reports that the storm toppled trees and flooded streets in Queens.

There was also flooding in the subway at the Court Square station. The water even rained down from the platform, soaking the tracks below.

A CBS2 viewer shared video from the W train as water poured in from the open car doors. Riders backed away as dirty water began flooding the inside of the train.

The storm also caused a tree to crash down onto a car in Midtown Manhattan.

Firefighters were in the street clearing tree branches and debris. Investigators say one person was taken to Roosevelt Hospital. They’re expected to be ok.