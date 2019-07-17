



– The owner of a small business in Monmouth County is not only bringing families to the dinner table, he’s also hoping to fill a hole in their hearts.

Angelo’s Pizza in Matawan has been in business for 45 years. Last week, they changed up their policy: From now on, they’re going to be posting flyers on their pizza boxes of missing pets.

They’re inviting everyone in New Jersey to come give them flyers if their pet runs away.

It all started after the owner saw on social media that one of his neighbor’s cats went missing. It struck a chord with him, since it looked similar to his own cat that disappeared years ago and was found. But before he could even put the flyers on his boxes, his neighbor’s cat was also found.

Now, he’s passed out more than 500 boxes to help find a 10-month old puppy that’s training to be a seeing eye dog. He’s also looking for a cat.

“In the past, as you know milk cartons, they used to put missing people on it, I thought why can’t we do the same?” said John Sanfratelo, the owner of Angelo’s. “We want to reunite pets with their owners but we also want other business to take up the initiative and do the same.”

He says he plans on doing this until all the missing pets in New Jersey are found.

His sister is now doing it at her pizza places in Florida as well.