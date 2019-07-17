NEW YORK (AP) — The scheduled game between the Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees has been postponed due to a forecast of thunderstorms and severe weather.

Though no rain was falling yet on a humid evening at Yankee Stadium, the game was called Wednesday about 35 minutes before it was supposed to start. It will be made up Thursday as part of a single-admission doubleheader beginning at 3 p.m. After that, Tampa Bay is not scheduled to return to New York this season.

Tonight's game between the Yankees and Rays has been postponed due to the forecast of severe inclement weather. It will be made up as part of a straight doubleheader tomorrow (3:00pm Game 1 start). We will follow up shortly with more details & ticket information. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 17, 2019

Yonny Chirinos (8-4, 3.11 ERA) had been set to pitch for the Rays against right-hander Domingo Germán (11-2, 3.40).

New York leads the AL East by six games over Tampa Bay. The teams split the first two matchups of their four-game series this week, and the Yankees lead the season series 10-5.

