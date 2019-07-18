



Powerful storms took down trees, flooded streets and claimed at least one life overnight.

Last night was an example of how conditions can change in a minute. Even more downpours are expected later today.

Commuters on a W train watched as water poured in from the open car doors.

Others captured flooding inside the Court Square station.

The roads in College Point, Queens looked more like a river.

In Jersey City, cars were left stranded in several inches of water after rain pummeled the area.

“I was just driving and I then thought I could make it, and I actually wasn’t able to. My car’s too short,” driver Manuel Izurieta said.

It was a similar situation on the Garden State Parkway. Traffic came to a standstill as rain flooded the roadway.

WATCH: CBS2’s Elise Finch Has Your Thursday Morning Forecast

The dangerous situation turned deadly in Connecticut. Police said a 21-year-old man was driving in Fairfield when a tree was struck by lightning and fell onto the roof of his car, crushing the vehicle and killing him.

Firefighters rushed to Jackson Heights, where a tree and utility pole toppled onto 93rd Street, and to East Elmhurst for a transformer fire, where flames were shooting from a manhole in the middle of an intersection.

In Kearny, smoke filled the air when a landfill caught fire along the turnpike. The cause was believed to be weather-related after lightning flashed across the area.

Drivers should expect lingering issues, like downed trees and wires, during the Thursday morning commute.