NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Hide the women and children, Aaron Boone is fired up and a rookie umpire may need therapy because of it.

The Yankees manager delivered an epic, old school, profanity-laced rant against umpire Brennan Miller after several questionable strike calls Thursday. The move thrilled the Bronx crowd and woke up New York’s bat, who rallied past the Tampa Bay Rays 6-2 in the doubleheader opener.

After Domingo Germán gave up solo homers to his first two batters, Gio Urshela hit a tying home run in the second off Yonny Chirinos, and Gary Sánchez smashed a go-ahead 110 mph single off the glove of third baseman Yandy Díaz during a three-run fifth. Díaz had helped the Yankees come alive when he dropped Didi Gregorius’ leadoff popup in the second for a two-base error.

Boone fumed after Miller called Brett Gardner out on strikes in the second inning. Miller, umpiring behind the plate for the fifth time in the major leagues, had punched out Aaron Judge in the first on another borderline pitch.

Microphones caught Boone screaming that the pitch was outside to Miller, a Triple-A International League crew chief who made his big league debut April 20 as a call-up umpire.

Miller said, “I heard you, Aaron,” and when Boone persisted, the umpire ejected him. Boone ran out and kept up the argument, getting close to Miller’s face and clapping his hands for emphasis. He repeatedly called his players “savages” in the batter’s box and told Miller to “tighten it up right now!” There may have been a dozen or so expletives dropped in, but you get the point.

The move sparked those “savages” in the Yankees dugout.

Luke Voit singled in a run in the fifth and Urshela had an RBI double as part of a three-hit game that raised his average to .308. Aaron Hicks added a sixth-inning homer for the Yankees, who reopened a seven-game lead over second-place Tampa Bay in the AL East.

Germán (12-2) won his third straight start since recovering from a hip injury, allowing four hits in six innings.

After Wednesday night’s rainout was rescheduled as part of the doubleheader, the start was delayed 1 hour, 26 minutes because more rain was forecast.

PERFECT ANNIVERSARY:

David Cone worked the doubleheader for the YES Network on the 20th anniversary of his perfect game against Montreal.

TRAINER’S ROOM:

RHP Luis Severino and RHP Dellin Betances (lat strains) threw on flat ground for the second straight day and third time in four days.

UP NEXT:

The Yankees have pushed back LHP J.A. Happ (7-5) because of the rainout. He is slated to start Friday against Colorado and LHP Kyle Freeland (2-6).

