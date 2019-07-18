BreakingChemical Spill Prompts Shelter-In-Place Warning In Part Of East Rutherford, N.J.
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:East Rutherford, New Jersey


EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Officials said they haven’t detected any negative or bad effects after a chemical spill prompted authorities to order some local residents to shelter in place indoors.

The incident was reported at around 2:10 p.m. at the Diamond Chemical Co. near Union Avenue and DuBois Street in East Rutherford.

People in the area east of Orient Way are instructed to stay in a small interior room with no or few windows and secure HVAC units that draw air from outside. It does not mean sealing off a home or building.

At 3:00 p.m., the Lyndhurst Police Department sent an alert that a chemical plume was being monitored by the Bergen County HAZMAT and the Office Emergency Management.

“A cancellation message will be sent what all is clear,” read the alert.

One employee who was leaving the scene Thursday afternoon described the scene inside the company plant as filled with “a lot of smoke.”

“No one is going back in, they’re done for the day,” he said.

Rutherford Police say they have detected no “negative or bad readings” after air quality tests.

 

According to the company’s website, Diamond Chemical is a national manufacturer of laundry, housekeeping and sanitizing products.

Authorities set up a staging area in the area near a BJ’s Wholesale on DuBois Street.

Stay with CBS New York for more on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply