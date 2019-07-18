



– Officials said they haven’t detected any negative or bad effects after a chemical spill prompted authorities to order some local residents to shelter in place indoors.

The incident was reported at around 2:10 p.m. at the Diamond Chemical Co. near Union Avenue and DuBois Street in East Rutherford.

Monitoring a chemical spill reported on Union Ave/DuBois Street, EAST RUTHERFORD. Shelter-In-Place is strongly advised. Shelter-in-place means selecting a small, interior room, w no or few windows, & taking refuge there. It does not mean sealing off your entire home/office bldg. — Rutherford Police (@RutherfordPDNJ) July 18, 2019

People in the area east of Orient Way are instructed to stay in a small interior room with no or few windows and secure HVAC units that draw air from outside. It does not mean sealing off a home or building.

At 3:00 p.m., the Lyndhurst Police Department sent an alert that a chemical plume was being monitored by the Bergen County HAZMAT and the Office Emergency Management.

“A cancellation message will be sent what all is clear,” read the alert.

Avoid East Rutherford in the area of Rt 17North at Union Ave for a chemical spill. #Eastrutherford #Rutherford #BergenCounty https://t.co/WgOAXTBBwK … — Total Traffic NYC (@TotalTrafficNYC) July 18, 2019

One employee who was leaving the scene Thursday afternoon described the scene inside the company plant as filled with “a lot of smoke.”

“No one is going back in, they’re done for the day,” he said.

Chemical Fire in East Rutherford. Residents/Businesses east of Orient Way shelter in place and secure HVAC https://t.co/rda4aHXiMV pic.twitter.com/rvFVtc398R — Lyndhurst Police (@LyndhurstNJPD) July 18, 2019

Rutherford Police say they have detected no “negative or bad readings” after air quality tests.

Hazmat is checking the air quality & reported NO negative or bad readings in Rutherford. Shelter-In-Place w your AC off & windows closed remains in effect. This is for the EAST side of town. Orient Way towards NYC ONLY. We will continue to send out updates as we receive them. — Rutherford Police (@RutherfordPDNJ) July 18, 2019

If you are in #Rutherford, please listen to your local authorities and shelter in place. #Lyndhurst Police Dept. has issued the same advisement for residents and businesses east of Orient Way. https://t.co/YZhf25MMte — Red Cross New Jersey (@NJRedCross) July 18, 2019

According to the company’s website, Diamond Chemical is a national manufacturer of laundry, housekeeping and sanitizing products.

Authorities set up a staging area in the area near a BJ’s Wholesale on DuBois Street.

Stay with CBS New York for more on this developing story.