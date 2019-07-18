NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The New York City Triathlon scheduled for Sunday is officially canceled for the first time in its history.

This comes as Mayor de Blasio declared a heat emergency this weekend.

Triathlon athletes can still pick up their T-shirts and medals in Midtown. Race organizers say they exhausted all their options, but in the end they felt the race would not be safe with the dangerously high heat and humidity expected.

IMPORTANT RACE UPDATE: It is with great disappointment that we announce the cancellation of the 2019 Verizon New York City Triathlon. Full details and implications here: https://t.co/Lzs76QM7x2 pic.twitter.com/EPxakAQw7H — NYC Triathlon (@NYCTRIATHLON) July 18, 2019

“I just got an email saying it was canceled because of the heat,” runner Mike Brydges said.

Brydges was supposed to run a 10-mile marathon qualifier race around Central Park Saturday, now he’ll be sleeping in.

“Part of me was hoping it was gonna be canceled, but I wasn’t sure they would actually do it. So now I’m kinda relieved,” Brydges added.

The next day’s main event was also canceled for the first time in its history “due to the oppressive heat and humidity forecast,” officials said.

“I could only imagine the amount of people who would’ve gotten heat stroke from this,” the runner told CBS2’s Ali Bauman.

With temperatures expected to feel like triple digits all weekend, the Parks Department is extending hours at city pools and beaches.

Yankee Stadium plans to have hydrating stations and water fountains for its games as well.

In Central Park, crews are setting up the stage for OZY Fest, where this year there will be misting fans and unlimited free water for ticketholders.

“Really just looking for activities that can be done inside with air conditioning,” Saba Gerald of New Rochelle said.

Gerald is even adjusting her family’s plans to keep her two-year-old daughter safe and cool.

“I was gonna go to Rye Playland, but it is way too hot. We’re not gonna do that.”

Dr. Dyan Hes of Gramercy Pediatrics says if you plan to be outdoors this weekend drink water and take breaks from the heat often to prevent dehydration.

“In this kind of heat, it can happen really quickly. Within an hour or two. Especially if you’re dancing or playing extreme sports.”

Triathlon athletes will get a full refund. Organizers say they will donate 9,000 water bottles and 5,000 bottles of Gatorade to the city to help keep New Yorkers hydrated during the heat wave.