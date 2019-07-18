



Police are searching for the man who allegedly killed a stranger with a single punch for no reason.

Investigators say a shirtless man punched 52-year-old Dimitry Goldfarb in the face so hard, the blow killed him.

The attack happened near Riegelman Boardwalk East and Brighton 6th Street in Coney Island back on July 9.

Goldfarb was rushed to Lutheran Hospital and then was later transferred to Bellevue Hospital, but doctors at both hospitals couldn’t save the sucker-punch victim.

The suspect seen in surveillance video is described as a white man in his 30s, about 6-feet tall and was last seen wearing gray shorts and black sneakers.

He was seen walking with a woman fleeing northbound on Brighton 6th Street at the time of the attack.

Anyone with any information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime

Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.