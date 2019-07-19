



– On July 20th, 1969, millions tuned in to watch the historic moment Neil Armstrong took the first steps on the moon.

Now, 50 years later, celebrations are happening across the nation and right here in the Tri-State Area honoring the monumental Apollo 11 mission.

Andrew Parton of the Cradle Of Aviation Museum stopped by CBSN New York to talk about Moon Fest, the 50th anniversary celebration at the museum.

Parton said New York has a deep connection to the lunar program.

“Long Island probably played one of the most important roles in getting us to the moon, which was designing, engineering and building all the lunar modules that took us to the moon,” Parton said.

Activities will include a chance to meet three space shuttle astronauts, moon buggy rides for kids, and a scale-model recreation of the landing in the afternoon.

“The biggest thing we have is an actual lunar module. We have what would’ve been Apollo 19. So it is the only lunar module on display on Earth that was scheduled to go to the moon,” Parton said.

Moon Fest takes place Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Cradle Of Aviation Museum in East Garden City. Tickets cost $20 for adults and $15 for children 12 years old and younger.

For more information and to order a ticket, click here.