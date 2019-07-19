LYNDENHURST, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A Long Island community has started a desperate search for a missing man who disappeared almost two weeks ago.

Worried friends say they haven’t seen him since a night out.

Thomas Kelsey was last seen leaving a restaurant in Lyndenhurst on July 7. They say there’s been no sign of him or his SUV that was equipped with GPS.

Kelsey’s friends have now organized a search party for him at that eatery – Katch Restaurant.

The 45-year-old works as a limo driver according to his friends and lives alone in Centereach with his dog. He reportedly has no known relationship problems and showed no signs of depression around the time he went missing.

The man’s friends told CBS2 Kelsey left the restaurant in his red Chevy Yukon-XL. The vehicle’s On-Star GPS has not been transmitting a signal or it’s been deactivated.

He was at the restaurant after being invited by friends to see a live band and left around 10 p.m.

“The day he was here, he was his normal self, he was buying people drinks, laughing, making jokes, there was no sign of depression, or anything of that sort,” Dina Love said.

“I think there was some kind of foul play. This is not like him. Something happened.”

Suffolk County police are now investigating the disappearance.

Friends are hoping their search party Friday night will turn up some sort of clue as to where he might have gone after leaving the restaurant.