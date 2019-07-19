Comments
The heat’s on this afternoon as temperatures return to the low 90s. But that’s only half the story: when you combine these temperatures with the humidity, it will feel more like the low 100s!
Tonight’s going to be a tough one as we find ourselves struggling to dip below the 80° mark. That said, expect warm, sticky, and stuffy conditions right through the overnight hours.
Tomorrow we’re making a run for the upper 90s — 98° to be exact — which hasn’t been done since 2013! But again, with all the humidity in place, it will feel closer to 110°!
And there’s no relief on Sunday: feels like temps will approach the 110° mark once again.
Stay cool!