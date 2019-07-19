QUOGUE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – The desperate search continues for a stolen bald eagle with one wing on Long Island.
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers says it’s offering an up-to-$5,000 reward in the case. The Nassau County SPCA is offering one, as well.
The 35-year-old bald eagle, nicknamed Sammy, was taken from the Quogue Wildlife Refuge earlier this week.
Police said the suspect had to cut through multiple fences to steal the bird from its enclosure.
“We try to keep our cages really secure. Secure for people’s safety, secure for the animal’s safety. Padlocked, closed up. They broke in, cut in through the cage, and stole him,” said Marisa Nelson of the Quogue Wildlife Refuge. “We have no idea right now who took the bird. We are certainly concerned about his welfare, and right now time is of the essence.”
Sammy had been at the refuge for decades since his right wing had to be amputated after a gunshot wound.