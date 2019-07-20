NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to find a man who allegedly stabbed a bank teller with a needle.
It happened around 6:30 p.m. on July 12 at the Citibank on West 32nd Street in Midtown South.
The man allegedly tried to set up a lawn chair in the lobby of the bank and a clerk asked him to leave.
Police say when the woman approached him, he pulled out a hypodermic needle and stabbed her in the neck.
The victim was taken to an urgent care facility for treatment.
The suspect is described as a black man with a thin build. At the time of the incident, he was wearing glasses and a maroon hat that says “FORDHAM.”
Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.