NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to find a man who allegedly stabbed a bank teller with a needle.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. on July 12 at the Citibank on West 32nd Street in Midtown South.

The man allegedly tried to set up a lawn chair in the lobby of the bank and a clerk asked him to leave.

Police say when the woman approached him, he pulled out a hypodermic needle and stabbed her in the neck.

Police are trying to find a man who allegedly stabbed a bank teller with a needle on July 12, 2019. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers)

The victim was taken to an urgent care facility for treatment.

The suspect is described as a black man with a thin build. At the time of the incident, he was wearing glasses and a maroon hat that says “FORDHAM.”

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

