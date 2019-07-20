By Mark McIntyre

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

After a scorcher of a Saturday that saw some record heat and very high humidity, expect a very warm, muggy, and uncomfortable night across the area. Temps close to and in New York City likely won’t dip below 80 degrees overnight, which is what the normal daytime high should be! Expect a few isolated pop-up storms, but most spots stay storm-free tonight.

It’ll be a scorcher once again tomorrow with temps again in the mid and upper 90s, with a few triple-digit readings likely. The humidity will be elevated once again, so it’ll feel well into the triple digits.

A cold front approaching late in the day will spark off scattered thunderstorms, with the chances really ramping up on Monday. It’ll be “cooler” but still warm and muggy with storms likely on Monday with temps in the mid 80s.