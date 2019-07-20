SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBSNewYork) — CBS is boldly going back into the “Star Trek” universe.
On Saturday, the 53-year-old science fiction franchise took over Hall H at the San Diego Comic Con to reveal exclusive details about what’s coming to the final frontier — including the next chapter for the characters on “Star Trek: Discovery.”
CBS All Access’ signature product is heading into its third season on the streaming service.
Showrunners gave fans at Comic Con the first clues of what will happen to the ship and its crew after their dramatic season 2 finale.
says we're going almost 1,000 years into the future in Season 3.
There will also be several new “Short Treks” featuring the Enterprise crew from Discovery’s season 2:
Season 3 of “Star Trek: Discovery” will air on CBS All Access.
