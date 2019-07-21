NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a man and his three children were hurt in an incident involving a panhandler at a drive-thru in Queens late Sunday morning.

It happened at the McDonald’s on Jamaica Avenue near Queens Boulevard.

Police say a panhandler approached a vehicle that was in the drive-thru and asked for money. When the family in the vehicle didn’t offer anything, the panhandler allegedly smashed the vehicle’s windows.

Three children who were in the vehicle suffered minor injuries from the broken glass.

The children’s father, who was driving, then confronted the panhandler. Police say the panhandler was armed with a knife or sharp object and slashed the father on the hand.

The panhandler ran away, but was located and arrested a short time later. Charges are pending.

An ambulance was called to the scene to provide treatment for the man and the children.