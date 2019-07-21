Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Commuters will have a chance to voice their concerns about the Port Authority’s proposed new fare hikes at a public hearing Monday.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Commuters will have a chance to voice their concerns about the Port Authority’s proposed new fare hikes at a public hearing Monday.
The hearing is set for 7 p.m. at the Williamson Theatre at the College of Staten Island.
The agency wants to raise tolls at its bridges and tunnels and increase fares on PATH rail service and for trains to JFK and Newark Liberty airports.
Officials also want to add a $4 surcharge to app-based car services, like Uber and Lyft, for pickups at New York City area airports.
This is the fourth of six scheduled hearings.