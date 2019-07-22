



– There was confusion and frustration for commuters after both escalators at the busy 53rd Street and Lexington Avenue subway station were not working Monday morning.

There were chaotic crowds at the station, where one side of the escalators is now open, but still broken. Commuters have to walk all the way up to the top.

Convinced @MTA dislikes commuters. Lex 53rd feels like 90+ degrees, 75% of escalators not working. Stairs overcrowded. Took 15 min to walk platform w/ 5 train loads of commuters shoving. No #MTA assistance. We deserve better. @BilldeBlasio + @JumaaneWilliams this is not right. pic.twitter.com/F5nddmT7c9 — J. Mark de Palma (@DeMedievalist) July 22, 2019

“The escalator, which is oftentimes broken down, was broken. But the other escalator they weren’t working on was blocked, so there was no means to get out of the subway. It was a bit of a scary feeling,” said Phil Jakeway of Manasquan, N.J.

During the height of rush hour Monday morning, yellow gates were blocking both of the escalators that lead out of the subway. In nearly 90 degree heat, hundreds of commuters were stuck on the platform, the crowds having to funnel into one staircase on the station’s far end.

As if the pure unbearable heat isn't enough for NYC or the @mtanowm not showing up, there is this at 53rd and 3rd with both upstairs escalators out. This is what our insane city taxes get us. #subway #commute pic.twitter.com/JQ2LnT8mft — Jason Katcher (@jkatcher74) July 22, 2019

“She walked up one of the broken escalators when the gate was removed around 10 a.m. She was one of many people that couldn’t speak because they were out of breath,” one woman told CBS2’s Tara Jakeway.

“Let’s just say halfway up, I lost my breath. It’s like asthma. But it’s kind of expected they would do this kind of stuff,” said Upper West Side resident Alex Hoe.

Signs say the escalator will be out of service until Wednesday the 24th but Hoe says he’ll believe it when he sees it.

“These escalators? They’re out for half the year. I would say three months to half a year to be more honest,” Hoe said.

The MTA did not respond to CBS2’s request for comment on camera. By noon, they did send employees to direct commuters to escalators down the platform: They had reserved them to go up in response to this morning’s trapped crowds.

Michael Foieman of Sutton Place says it’s too little too late.

“It makes me feel like they need to do a proper job. They charge people a lot of property taxes to subsidize the MTA,” Foieman said.

It’s about 90 steps to the top of the escalator. If you’re planning on using the 53rd and Third subway stop in the next couple of days – maybe even weeks – make sure you wear comfortable footwear.