



– Renting out your room or your house is nothing new – but what about your back yard?

During these hot summer months, many are now renting their pools to complete strangers.

A New Jersey town is warning against this.

Safety is definitely a factor, but so is disturbing the peace, so Toms River is sending out a warning to not break the law, reported CBSN New York’s John Dias.

Due to an overwhelming amount of people signing up for Airbnb, Toms River township revised an ordinance last year specifically banning the rental of amenities.

Now it’s not homes they’re having problems with – it’s private pools.

In about a month, they’ve received nearly a dozen complaints about homeowners converting their residential backyards to a business operation by renting out their pools, sometimes by the hour.

The mayor says these rentals are often advertised by word of mouth, flyers, social media and new phone apps like Swimply, where thousand of private pools are listed for rent nationwide, including towns in our area.

Mayor Tom Kelaher says sometimes buses of kids pull up to homes, and numbers like that legally require a certified life guard.

“The neighbors are all complaining. If you have a house in a residential neighbor, and everyday a different bus load of people pull up and go running into the place, cheering, noise, you’re bound to be upset and people have complained,” Kelaher said.

As deep as these pools may go, a fine is even deeper. If you’re caught breaking this law, you could face a $2,000 fine or even 90 days in jail.