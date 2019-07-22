



The huge steel structure landed on top of two homes, ripping apart ceilings, even sending a wrecking ball through one of the roofs.

It’s incredible no one was hurt especially considering this is only the base of the crane, the structures extends almost all the way to the next block. Neighbors said the way the wind was blowing last night, nothing could withstand those gusts.

The giant toppled crane drew bewildered eyeballs to Hamilton Street all Monday morning in New Brunswick. Those who witnessed its terrifying collapse told CBS2’s Christina Fan they were scared for their lives.

“I look out the window and I see a crane just falling into this house. And the transformer blew out and this power line just blew out right in front of my face, so naturally I ducked, went right underneath my bed,” said Vishal Desai.

Web Extra: Chopper 2 Over Crane Collapse In New Brunswick, N.J.

The crane missed Desai’s room, but landed on two homes right beside him. George Chedid, the owner of one of the buildings, showed Fan the heavy damage inside. Not only was the roof torn apart. There was a wrecking ball dangling inside.

“Ceilings are crashed in, you can see the sky, very unbelievable,” Chedid said.

Neighbors say a freak storm, combined with fast winds and torrential rain, was to blame. Some say the gusts were the strongest they’ve ever experienced.

“In my car, I could feel my car actually shaking from the wind. Right before I passed under it, that’s when it was the hardest and I’m guessing that’s when it fell,” said neighbor Matt Sealine.

Families say it was incredibly lucky most of the homes on the street were empty. The rooms are typically rented out by Rutgers college students currently away for the summer.

“Thank God no one was there, if this had been two months later, there could have been a lot of injuries,” Chedid said.

There is still no time frame on when the cleanup will be completed.

CBS2 reached out to the company that rents out the cranes with questions, but they declined to comment.