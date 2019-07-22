



Spotty showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon with more coverage later in the day. These storms will have the potential to produce gusty winds and even some hail, so the Storm Prediction Center has placed our area under a slight risk for severe weather. It will be noticeably cooler, as well, with highs only in the 80s.

Showers and storms will continue to push through this evening with a lingering risk for severe weather and flooding. Expect temps to fall into the upper 60s by dawn.

Tomorrow will feature some leftover rain and even cooler temperatures. Expect highs in the 70s.

As for Wednesday, we’re looking much better with sunshine and highs near normal in the low 80s.