



Brooklyn and Queens were among the hit the hardest. Transformer fires erupted overnight in Astoria, Jamaica and Hollis.

More than 30,000 customers have been restored within all of our service territory. We expect the rest of the 21,000 customer to have power this afternoon. More information here https://t.co/KzrSzTLIMl — Con Edison (@ConEdison) July 22, 2019

For many, the power went out Sunday afternoon. Some of the outages were intentional, as Con Ed shut off power to prevent more widespread problems.

Crews worked around the clock to bring customers back online. Meanwhile, thousands of residents spent the sweltering night in the dark.

“Everything started to dim out, the lights were dimming, the air conditioner was getting slower and slower, and then full no power. My fridge, my oven, everything went off at the same time,” Mill Basin resident Lynne Sabag told CBS2.

“I had a neighbor who panicked and had to call an ambulance, thought he might be having a heart attack,” said resident Michael Wright.

Mayor Bill de Blasio addressed the growing frustrations, tweeting, “We’re pushing Con Ed to get power back as fast as possible.”

Con Ed and @NYCEmergencyMgt are continuing to respond to the Jamaica outage as well, which has affected buildings at South Jamaica Houses. It's still hot and people have a right to be frustrated. We're pushing Con Ed to get power back as fast as possible. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) July 22, 2019

Gov. Andrew Cuomo was far more critical, saying “We’ve been through this situation with ConEd time & time again & they should have been better prepared – period.”

The governor deployed state police, generators and light towers to Brooklyn, where residents were trying to cope with the increasing discomfort.

“Try to stay calm for the kids, obviously, and just deal with it,” Sabag said.

We've been through this situation w ConEd time & again & they should have been better prepared—period. I am deploying 200 State Police, 100 generators & 50 Light Towers to assist with the 30K+ power outages in BK

I encourage NYers to check on neighbors- esp the elderly- tonight — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) July 22, 2019

The Red Cross also opened a temporary shelter at JHS 278 in Marine Park.

Con Ed said it expects to have power fully restored in the area by Monday afternoon.