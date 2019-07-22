Eye On The StormWatches Issued In Our Area After Severe Weather, Click For Details
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There is outrage over videos showing NYPD officers in uniform being pelted with water and empty buckets over the weekend.

Officers were soaked with water while responding to an incident in Brooklyn in July 2019. (Credit: NYScanner/Twitter)

The NYPD says officers were soaked while responding to a call about a disorderly group on East New York Avenue in Brooklyn on Saturday afternoon, CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reports.

A similar scene was caught on camera during the weekend’s record-high temperatures. Officers were arresting someone at a car in Harlem when they too were pelted with water and even struck on the head with an empty bucket.

“I’ve worked in this neighborhood for 10 years, and I’ve never seen anything like that,” one woman said.

Officers in Harlem were doused with water and pelted with water buckets while making an arrest. (Credit: NYScanner/Twitter)

Mayor Bill de Blasio addressed the videos on NY1 Monday night.

“Throwing things at NYPD officers is not only not acceptable, it can lead to charges. All of those actions can lead to charges,” he said.

Terence Monahan, the NYPD chief of department, added the situation is “reprehensible” and said “every New Yorker must show respect for our cops.”

Councilman Keith Powers is on the public safety committee.

“The hard part to watch was really these great public servants going out there, doing their jobs and being treated like they don’t matter, and as a city, I know we’re better than that,” he said.

The NYPD says in both cases, no arrests were made and the agency is investigating.

The Police Benevolent Association blamed the mayor’s policies and said in situations like this, officers need to take action.

