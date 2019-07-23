CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An alligator was captured in Staten Island on Tuesday, just days after a baby gator was found in a Long Island pool.

An alligator was found in Staten Island on July 23, 2019. (Credit: CBS2)

The NYPD says two officers were sent to a wooded area at Cranford Avenue and Park Street for a report that an alligator had been found.

The reptile was safely removed and taken to the Brooklyn Animal Care Shelter.

The Animal Care Center says it’s a American alligator.

The barons of Bayport, New York, recently found a baby alligator swimming in their pool. (Photo: CBS2)

Over the weekend, a Long Island family found a small, baby alligator in their swimming pool.

The family said they have no idea how or why the gator ended up in their yard. They called the SPCA, and officers arrived to take the reptile off their hands. They expect to send it to a preserve.

According to New York state environmental conservation law, owning alligators as pets is illegal, except for in cases of research, exhibition or educational purposes. Even in those cases, it is only permissible with a Department of Environmental Conservation license.

