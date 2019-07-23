



— Looking for the best new cafes in New York City?

RELATED: ‘Tea Is Everything’ For Couple Behind Bed-Stuy Sanctuary Brooklyn Tea

These spots will satisfy all your coffee and tea cravings. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you’re on the hunt for a cafe.

Coffee Rx

505 Rogers Ave., Prospect Lefferts Gardens

Coffee Rx is a coffee and tea spot.

This new business offers an array of classic espresso and tea drinks, like cappuccinos and chai, as well as specialty drinks, like an iced latte infused with lavender. If you’re hungry, the cafe serves breakfast items like pastries, waffles and omelets; and for lunch, there are sandwiches and wraps. The space also features outdoor seating and family-friendly touches, like a small library of children’s books.

Yelp users are excited about Coffee Rx, which currently holds five stars out of four reviews on the site.

Yelper Tara V., who reviewed the business on June 12, wrote, “I LOVE this new cafe in Prospect Lefferts Gardens! Probably my new favorite spot! I’ve been here a couple times since they opened, and their coffee is excellent.”

Jess B. noted, “They have a great mix of traditional coffee shop choices and more fun specialty drinks (e.g., lavender latte). There is a large space in the back with tables for hanging out, as well as high chairs and board books for the kiddos. Staff is very friendly!”

Coffee Rx is open from 7 a.m.–5 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.–6 p.m. on weekends.

White Noise Coffee Co.

57 Smith St., Downtown Brooklyn

White Noise Coffee Co. is a coffee and tea spot.

This second location of the business (the original location is in Flushing) offers a stylish space for guests to enjoy hot and cold drinks, as well as light brunch fare. According to its website, “White Noise Coffee Co. believes in showcasing the performance of the barista and providing a home for guests to relax, work, socialize and enjoy a nice cup of coffee.” Stop in for a Kyoto-style cold brew and a peanut butter, jelly and ricotta sandwich.

Yelp users are excited about White Noise Coffee Co, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 34 reviews on the site.

Yelper Zoe J., who was one of the first users to visit the cafe on June 12, wrote, “Plenty of space, nice coffee guys, soft benches, laptop-friendly, great non-distracting music, cool futuristic vibe that isn’t too sterile. Perfect spot for writing your wacky sci-fi pilot.”

Maggie Y. noted, “Adorable coffee shop in Brooklyn. Very quiet, and lots of space to work.”

White Noise Coffee Co. is open from 7 a.m.–7 p.m. daily.

Paris Baguette

1270 Lexington Ave., Upper East Side

Paris Baguette is a cafe and bakery.

The South Korean-based chain, which has shops across the New York City region and around the world, sells traditional French pastries, from croissants to financiers and more. This location also offers a selection of coffee, tea and espresso drinks, as well as savory sandwiches and quiches.

With a 3.5-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp, Paris Baguette is still finding its way, but it’s early days.

Yelper Marianne W., who reviewed Paris Baguette on May 30, wrote, “Beautiful food variety and bread! What’s not to like? I want to try everything.”

Paris Baguette is open from 6:30 a.m.–10 p.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m.–10 p.m. on weekends.

Birch Coffee

1330 Fifth Ave., Harlem

Birch Coffee is a coffee and tea spot.

This new location of the local chain serves Birch’s own small-batch, hand-roasted coffee. The coffee is available in a variety of styles and roasts.

The cafe’s current Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of four reviews indicates the newcomer has received a warm welcome so far.

Yelper Mardory V., who reviewed the business on June 6, wrote, “Birch Coffee is a desperately needed addition to this food-barren neighborhood. The location is cozy and clean, with a standard of service that one has come to expect from the Birch brand.”

Yelper Ximin D. wrote, “Amazing to have these guys in the ‘hood! Delicious coffee, as always, with a cute library collection. Can’t wait to be back.”

Birch Coffee is open from 7 a.m.–6 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.–6 p.m. on weekends.