NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to find an individual accused of slashing a man across the face at a Midtown subway station.
It happened around 2:30 p.m. Monday at the 34th Street/Penn Station subway station.
According to police, a 32-year-old man was at the station when an unknown individual approached him and said something.
The individual then, without warning or provocation, slashed the 32-year-old on the left side of his face before running away.
The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in stable condition.
Anyone who recognizes the individual or has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.