NORTH BABYLON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A Suffolk County woman has been rescued after spending almost three hours trapped in a cesspool.
Firefighters and emergency services crews pulled the 77-year old woman from the hole around 7:15 Wednesday evening.
Police say she stepped on the cesspool cover and it gave way. She fell four to six feet underground.
First responders went into the hole and connected her to a safety harness before lifting her out. The 77-year-old was taken to a hospital in West Islip with non-life-threatening and is expected to recover.