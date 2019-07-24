NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There’s a young piano prodigy drawing a lot of attention in Brooklyn. As if his talent wasn’t inspiring enough, the teen is also blind, but doesn’t let anything slow him down.

Now, he can add playing with Billy Joel to his many accomplishments.

Logan Riman is 14 years-old and was born blind. In April, he performed at Radio City Music Hall for the Garden of Dreams Foundation talent show as “Logan Piano Man.”

Folks at the foundation were so impressed, they wanted him to meet the original piano man, Billy Joel.

They arranged for Joel to say a quick hello to Logan while he was doing a sound check at Madison Square Garden for a concert, but the famous musician surprised everyone.

“Out of nowhere, Mr. Billy Joel was gracious enough to ask Logan if he wanted to join him on stage to play,” the teen’s mother Leah Riman said.

Logan started playing “Piano Man” and Joel joined in.

From the Great Stage to the World’s Most Famous Arena ✨ #GDFTalentShow performer Logan joined @billyjoel at the piano during soundcheck at @TheGarden last Thursday! #DreamComeTrue #PianoMan #TBT [📹: Myrna Suarez] pic.twitter.com/dXTxTRjXax — Garden of Dreams (@gardenofdreams) July 18, 2019

CBS2’s Cindy Hsu got a chance to catch up with Logan and his mom after the performance.

“At Madison Square Garden… it was so cool. That was amazing,” Logan said.

When he was a baby, music seemed to calm him down and he started piano lessons at two-years-old. His mom says he’s overcome a lot.

“He gets bullied a lot, he gets judged a lot, but people shouldn’t do that. He’s an incredible child, very smart, you get to know him, give him a chance, you’ll love him. Don’t judge people give them their chance,” Riman said.

She’s hoping as people see the video of her son’s performance, they’ll realize there are no limits.

“I am so thankful to Garden of Dreams for literally fulfilling his dream, my dream for him.”

That dream is to keep sharing his talent through music.

Logan is always working on lots of different music, but his next Billy Joel song he’s perfecting is “Scenes From an Italian Restaurant.”