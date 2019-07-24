Watch LiveFormer Special Counsel Robert Mueller Testifies About Russia Investigation
EDISON, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) – A car somehow became wedged beneath a New Jersey Transit platform this morning in Edison.

Riders faced up to 30-minute delays on the Northeast Corridor line while the car was removed.

It’s unclear how the car crashed onto the tracks. It apparently went through a chain link fence that separates the parking lot from the platform.

The impact also knocked over a sign.

It did not appear that anyone was injured.

