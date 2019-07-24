Comments
EDISON, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) – A car somehow became wedged beneath a New Jersey Transit platform this morning in Edison.
Riders faced up to 30-minute delays on the Northeast Corridor line while the car was removed.
It’s unclear how the car crashed onto the tracks. It apparently went through a chain link fence that separates the parking lot from the platform.
The impact also knocked over a sign.
Northeast Corridor service is subject to delays due to a car on the tracks at Edison Station. Check @NJTRANSIT_NEC for train-specific alerts. pic.twitter.com/ifGTZiZAJT
— NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) July 24, 2019
It did not appear that anyone was injured.
