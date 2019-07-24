



– The Consumer Product Safety Commission has recalled a popular infant head support sold nationwide due to a possible suffocation risk.

The recall affects the Boppy Infant Head and Neck Support accessory in Ebony Floral and Heathered Gray with model numbers 4150114 and 4150117. The model number is printed on the fabric label on the back of the head support.

The support is an accessory to be used in infant swings, bouncers and strollers.

It was sold by Target, Buy Buy Baby and other juvenile products and discount furniture stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com from March 2019 through May 2019 for about $20.

According to the CPSC, the company received three reports of babies' heads being pushed forward chin to chest by the product. No injuries have been reported.

Consumer should immediately stop using the head support and contact The Boppy Company for a full refund. The Boppy Company can be reached at 888-772-6779 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email at info@boppy.com or online at www.boppy.com and click on important recall information at the top of the page for more information.