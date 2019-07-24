



– The MTA announced a new plan Wednesday to tackle a persistent problem in the subway system.

“We are launching here at the MTA a task force to address the growing homlessness problem as well as needing to coordinate with all of the agencies,” one MTA official said.

Responding to pressure from Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the task force has 30 days to come up with a plan that will lead to a significant reduction in homelessness and panhandling on the subways by the end of the year.

Honestly it has to be the constant number of homeless people who need help, but make entire cars unusable pic.twitter.com/zxDnnkC6d3 — SwedishCar850 (@SwedishCar850) July 24, 2019

The task force will also deal with revelations from the state comptroller that a nonprofit contracted by the MTA to do homeless outreach is not doing enough.

