The Yankees announced on Wednesday morning that their All-Star catcher has been placed on the 10-day IL due to a left groin strain. Sanchez suffered the injury while running out a grounder during the eighth inning of Tuesday’s wild 14-12, 10-inning win over the Twins in Minneapolis.

“It just feels a little tight,” Sanchez said through an interpreter after the game. “It’s not preventing me from walking or moving my back freely, so I’m positive about that.”

During the first half of the season, Sanchez, who has 24 home runs and 59 RBIs, was arguably the Yankees’ co-MVP, along with infielder DJ LeMahieu, but he has been horrible of late, batting .118 (10-for-85) with one homer and six RBIs in 21 games, dating to June 23, dropping his average to a woeful .229.

Right groin problems cost Sanchez dozens of games last season, as he spent two stints on the IL. He also missed 11 games earlier this season with a left calf strain.

“It felt like kind of like a cramp,” Sanchez said of Tuesday’s injury. “It’s nothing like what I had last year. The pain is completely different.”

During Sanchez’s absence, the Yankees will likely hand the bulk of the catching responsibilities to capable backup Austin Romine.

The good news for the Yankees (65-35), who have won eight of 12 since the All-Star break, is they have overcome a plethora of injuries this season and will enter the finale of their three-game series with AL Central-Leading Minnesota on Wednesday with a 10-game lead over both Boston and Tampa Bay in the AL East.