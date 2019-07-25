Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The last wooden tugboat to sail in NYC sits on the East River, and after more than a decade, it’s back to offering rides to passengers on weekends.
PHOTOS: Views From The Deck Of The W.O. Decker
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The last wooden tugboat to sail in NYC sits on the East River, and after more than a decade, it’s back to offering rides to passengers on weekends.
PHOTOS: Views From The Deck Of The W.O. Decker
The W.O. Decker used to transport barges back and forth back when the city was just a port, reports CBSN New York’s Nina Kapur.
According to tour’s website, the wooden tugboat was built in Long Island City in 1930 for the Newtown Creek Towing Company, to help berth ships and barges between Brooklyn and Queens.