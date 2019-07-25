Comments
NEW YORK (CBS New York) – Police are looking for a suspect caught on camera in a violent sneak attack and robbery in Manhattan.
The suspect can be seen strolling down a pedestrian walkway under a scaffolding before turning back to attack a 34-year-old man from behind.
Video shows the suspect running up behind the victim and shoving him violently to the ground. Police say he then punched the victim and ran away with his cell phone, $200 in cash and credit cards.
The attack took place Tuesday just after 6 a.m. on Park Avenue South and 23rd Street in Kips Bay.
Anyone with any information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.