NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A funeral service will be held today for longtime Manhattan District Attorney Robert Morgenthau, who died Sunday at the age of 99.
Morgenthau was Manhattan’s longest service district attorney. He spent 35 years as DA before retiring in 2009.
Before that, he served as U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York.
Some of his most notorious cases included “Subway Vigilante” Bernard Goetz and John Lennon’s killer, Mark David Chapman.
Staffers called him “The Boss” and he was the inspiration for the “Law and Order” character Adam Schiff, played by Steven Hill.
Outside the office, Morgenthau was a husband and father of seven.
He passed away just 10 days shy of his 100th birthday.
Thursday’s service is set for 11 a.m. at Temple Emanuel on East 65th Street.