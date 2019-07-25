by Justin Lewis, CBS2 Meteorologist

Sunshine will dominate once again as a broad area of high pressure settles into the area from the west. Regarding highs, we’ll be right around where we were yesterday, plus a degree or two.



Tonight will be perfect for stargazing as we’re expecting clear skies all across the tri-state area. As for temperatures, they’ll be on the mild side as we fall to about 70° by daybreak.

Another beauty’s on tap tomorrow with high pressure almost directly overhead. And we won’t see much in the way of change as temps are expected to top out in the mid 80s again.

As for Saturday, you might want to hit the beach: mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s.