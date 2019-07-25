



— Shortstop Troy Tulowitzki said Thursday that he is retiring from Major League Baseball following injuries that limited him to 13 plate appearances since July 2017.

Tulowitzki was NL Rookie of the Year runner-up and a five-time All-Star with the Colorado Rockies. But he appeared in only five games with the New York Yankees this season before straining his left calf on April 3.

He announced his retirement in a statement distributed by the Yankees before they opened their series against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday night.

“For as long as I can remember, my dream was to compete at the highest level as a Major League Baseball Player … to wear a big league uniform and play hard for my teammates and the fans. I will forever be grateful for every day that I’ve had to live out my dream. It has been an absolute honor,” Tulowitzki said.

Tulowitzki said he hopes to remain involved in the game by working with young players.

He finished with a .290 average, 225 homers and 780 RBIs in 13 seasons with Colorado (2006-15), Toronto (2015-17) and the Yankees.

